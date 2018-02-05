£10,000 pavilion appeal

PEPPARD Stoke Row Cricket Club has launched a buy-a-brick appeal for its pavilion.

It hopes to raise £10,000 by “selling” 500 bricks for the extension and renovation of the building off Stoke Row Road.

The pavilion will have a new roof, large changing rooms, an improved kitchen and better disabled access as well as being more energy efficient.

The club will also buy f new cricket nets and an equipment shed.

Each brick will cost £20 and every buyer will have their name included on an honours board in the new-look pavilion.

The building is owned by Peppard Parish Council, which estimates the work will cost £264,000.

The rest of the money will come from the council, South Oxfordshire District Council, sports funding bodies and fund-raising events and donations.

The plans will go on display tomorrow (Saturday) and Sunday from 10am to 4pm and there will be a presentation by councillors at 11am on Sunday.

A planning application is expected to be submitted in the next few weeks.