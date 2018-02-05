Children thrilled after all-weather pitch is resurfaced

AN all-weather pitch in Nettlebed has been resurfaced at a cost of £20,000.

The new-look multi-sports pitch at the village school was officially unveiled on Friday by headteacher Bethany Greenwood who cut a purple ribbon with Councillor Jon Sedwell, chairman of Nettlebed Parish Council.

More than 100 children were then invited to try it out with a short aerobic session run by children’s entertainer Darren Hillier, alias Bertie Slippers.

Parents enjoyed tea, coffee and biscuits while the children played.

The pitch is used by the school during the day and hired out to community groups and sports clubs for evenings and weekends. It is jointly owned by the school and the parish council. The new surface took five days to install, two to strip off the old one and three to lay the new one. The old surface was laid when the school was built in 2006.

Mrs Greenwood said: “It’s an amazing facility and the children love it. They are really, really excited when they get to use it.”

The resurfacing was jointly funded by the school, the parish council and the Friends of Nettlebed School.

Councillor Sedwell said: “The sports pitch and the hall depend on people coming in and using the facility. We are in a fortunate situation where the parish council and school can work together to provide a facility like this.”