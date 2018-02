Nominate your unsung community heroes

RESIDENTS are being asked to nominate their unsung community champions for the first Henley Heroes awards.

A total of 10 awards in four different categories will be made. The idea is to reward those residents who go the extra mile to make Henley a better place to live and work in but often don’t receive the accolades they deserve.

The awards are open to all sections of the community, such as charity volunteers, carers and fund-raisers or people who have faced adversity with great courage. They will be presented at a special ceremony at the town hall on May 4 with a drinks reception, three-course dinner and entertainment.

The categories are as follows:

Greener Henley Awards

Community champion —this award will go to someone who goes the extra mile to make a difference to the environment

Business environment —this award is for a business that is helping the environment with an initiative or campaign, perhaps run by staff or maybe to do with waste or the company’s ethos. It could be how they do business as a whole.

Waste reduction/recycling — Schools are running initiatives and educating children, businesses that have taken measures to reduce the amount of waste they generate but who is the person behind each one? That’s our winner.

Henley Business Partnership Business Awards

Entrepreneur of the year — this could be a start-up company, or an inspirational business or inititative that is already doing well.

Great place to work —Does your business put fruit in the fridge for you? Does it promote fitness and family time? Are your colleagues the best people ever? Does the business have a fabulous ethos and do you enjoy your time at work? Then you should vote for your company.

Sporting Awards

Outstanding achievement —has someone you know overcome adversity to reach the top? Maybe they just got to play again after an accident or injury? Maybe they are one of the most motivating people to be around? To receive the outstanding achievement award, it is not necessarily all about winning but the taking part.

Inspiring individual or coach — has a coach really motivated you to take part and train hard? Did someone help you after an injury? Is there someone who has been working behind the scenes in one of Henley’s many clubs for years who has had a hand in helping hundreds of children? They could be the winner.

Community Awards

Child of courage/young person of the year —do you know a youngster who has shown outstanding bravery or helped others, or both?

Fund-raiser/volunteer of the year —do you know someone who volunteers to help everyone or a charity that has been doing it for years?

Local hero (education, schemes, emergency services, other) —this award recognises inspirational people who light up someone else’s life. They may have saved someone, helped them or protected something.

The Henley Heroes Awards are being organised by town manager Helen Barnett with a committee of business people, town councillors and community workers, supported by the Henley Standard. Nominations should say, in as much detail as possible, why that person deserves to win.

To make a nomination, download and complete the form here and send it to: The Henley Heroes Awards, c/o the Henley Standard, Caxton House, 1 Station Road, Henley-on-Thames, Oxfordshire, RG9 1AD.