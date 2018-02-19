Monday, 19 February 2018

Hours cut

CAVERSHAM library could have its opening hours reduced to save money. The Church Street branch currently opens for 35 hours a week but this could be cut to 27 as part of plans by Reading Borough Council to reduce the hours at six of its seven libraries in order to save about £217,000. The proposals will be considered by the council’s policy committee on Monday. If they are agreed a public consultation will be held.

