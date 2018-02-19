Teenager says thanks for new £3,200 wheelchair
A DISABLED teenager has a new wheelchair thanks ... [more]
Monday, 19 February 2018
CAVERSHAM library could have its opening hours reduced to save money. The Church Street branch currently opens for 35 hours a week but this could be cut to 27 as part of plans by Reading Borough Council to reduce the hours at six of its seven libraries in order to save about £217,000. The proposals will be considered by the council’s policy committee on Monday. If they are agreed a public consultation will be held.
19 February 2018
