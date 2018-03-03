Couple take over their local with help from the family

A COUPLE have taken over their local pub.

Rachel Selman and her boyfriend Alex Smith are running The Unicorn in Colmore Lane, Peppard, with her brother Daniel Selman.

The siblings have been visiting the Brakspear pub with their parents since they were hildren growing up in Peppard Common.

Both attended Sonning Common Primary School, Chiltern Edge School and The Henley College.

The trio have taken over from Richard and Niki Clark.

Miss Selman, 20, is the landlady while Mr Selman, 24, and Mr Smith, 29, are working as the chefs.

Miss Selman, who is also taking a degree in nutrition and food science at Reading University, said: “We lived at Peppard Common and my dad used to bring us here with our duvets when we were younger and we would fall asleep.

“We have always been on the other side of the bar, although I worked here for a time and so did Daniel, so we thought that instead of working for other people we would like to do it ourselves.

“There has been a lot of support for us so far. It has been really busy.

“Most of the customers are friends and people we have got to know over the years.”

Mr Selman trained as an apprentice at the Greyhound in Gallowstree Road, Peppard. He has also worked at the Rising Sun in Witheridge Hill and the Maltsters Arms in Rotherfield Greys.

The Unicorn has introduced more bar food and basket meals for people who don’t want a large meal. The chefs source ingredients locally, including meat from Carl Wood butchers in Sonning Common.

The siblings’ parents, Colin and Alison, are helping with the accounts and administration while their grandmother Pauline Burling, from Sonning Common, brings in cakes and helps when extra desserts are needed.

Miss Selman said: “We want to stay at the pub long-term and make a profit.”