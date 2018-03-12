Monday, 12 March 2018

Pavilion makeover

A PLANNING application to extend and refurbish the sports pavilion in Peppard has been submitted by the parish council.

It wants to expand the changing rooms and make the building wheelchair- accessible and more energy efficient as well as installing a new shed and cricket nets.

Seven trees would have to be removed.

In its application to South Oxfordshire District Council, the planning authority, the council says the development would not affect residents.

It says: “The pavilion is remote from all neighbouring properties, the nearest being over 50m away. It is also largely screened on the south, west and east sides by trees and other planting.

“The proposals do not involve any change to the existing arrangements for vehicles.”

The work will cost about £264,000, some of which the council hopes to raise with the help of grants and donations.

The pavilion in Stoke Row Road is used mostly by Peppard Stoke Row Cricket Club.

