Wednesday, 14 March 2018

Volunteers rescue spawning toads

HUNDREDS of toads, frogs and newts have been saved from death on a busy Henley road thanks to volunteers.

Members of the Toad Patrol group have been helping the amphibians across Marlow Road to their spawning ponds in the grounds of Henley Business School for several weeks.

Each year, volunteers erect a barrier in Oaken Grove Wood, which belongs to the Culden Faw estate.

When the creatures arrive at the barrier they are placed in buckets and carried across the road.

Last year, 7,798 toads, 1,072 frogs and 236 smooth newts were helped by the patrol.

This year’s operation came to a halt during the snow as the creatures only move at night when the temperature is at least 7C.

Organiser Angelia Jones said: “There are potentially still thousands of amphibians expected to make their perilous journey this year so the group is always keen to attract new adult volunteers.”

Anyone interested should call Mrs Jones on (01491) 574195 or email amtjones@googlemail.com

