Pump replaced

Pedal power raises charity cash
HUNDREDS of cyclists took part in the 12th annual ... [more]
Monday, 26 March 2018
A NEW pump has been installed at the toilets in Leichlingen Pavilion in Mill Meadows, Henley, by the town council at a cost of £900.
It follows persistent problems with the outflow pipework.
26 March 2018
More News:
School fund-raising quiz decided on tie-break question
THIS year’s Sonning Common village quiz raised ... [more]
Former bank could be turned into fish and chip shop
A FORMER bank in Goring high street could be ... [more]
POLL: Have your say