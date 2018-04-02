ON Sunday Henley Dragons welcomed Oxford Paddlers for Life at their training session.

Anne-Marie Haigh joined Henley Dragons last year with a view to setting up a new dragon boat club.

The result is Oxford Paddlers for Life which was created to promote and support good physical and mental health of people who have been affected by cancer, in particular but not exclusively breast cancer.

Research has shown that paddling can improve lymphoedema symptoms for those with the condition and there are wider benefits while all the paddlers in the team can improve their strength and energy levels.

Dragon boating provides Oxford Paddlers for Life, plus their friends and family, with a fun way of getting their lives back on track after their cancer experience.

The aim is to keep things fun, full of camaraderie and mutual support. Henley Dragons’ coaches welcomed the new paddlers into the club and gave a safety briefing and advice on technique before ensuring each person was correctly fitted with a buoyancy aid.

The group then made their way to the waterfront where new and experienced paddlers alike stepped on to the boat for a regular training session led by Mark Roberts. After the crew had been put through their paces the morning ended,as usual, with a chat over coffee, cake and bacon butties.

Both the experienced and inexperienced paddlers enjoyed their time together and the sharing of knowledge.

If you or anyone you know would like to get involved with Oxford Paddlers for Life, please visit https://oxfordpfl.org or email oxfordpfl@gmail.com or come along to a meeting.