Monday, 02 April 2018

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Busy time for gritters

VOLUNTEERS in Sonning Common have spread 600kg of gritting salt this winter.

The village’s snow team were called out six times to clear pavements in Wood Lane, the alleyways between Wood Lane and Grove Road and the area outside Sonning Common Primary School.

The team, which is
co-ordinated by parish councillor Dirk Jones, has two gritting machines, which are actually fertiliser spreaders.

Councillor Jones uses his own weather station to forecast the weather five days in advance.

It includes an artificial pavement to measure temperatures above and below ground using 12 sensors.

He then decides whether to grit based on the temperatures and the type of snow or sleet and how likely it is to stick to the ground.

For more information, visit www.sonningcommonweb.co.uk

More News:

Latest video from

VIDEO: Tributes paid after rugby player's death
 

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33