Monday, 02 April 2018

Speakers knocked out

TWO teams of pupils from Reading Blue Coat School in Sonning were knocked out of the area final of a public speaking competition.

The three-strong boys’ teams, one in the senior section and another in the intermediate section, spoke on topics of their choice at the Youth Speaks event at Liston Hall in Marlow.

The senior team consisted of Ben Freeman, Matthew Peters and Chris Peat while William Dean, Samuel Norrington and George Murphy made up the intermediate team.

They had both won through to the area final after winning their zone final in Henley and were up against zones finalists from Reading, Slough and Witney.

Youth Speaks is a national competition organised by Rotary to help young people develop their confidence and presentation skills.

