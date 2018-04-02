Student receives Duke of Edinburgh’s Award at palace

A STUDENT from Caversham was presented with his gold Duke of Edinburgh’s Award at St James’s Palace.

Anthony Williams, 21, received his prize from Dwayne Fields, who was the first black Briton to reach the North Pole.

He also heard a talk by Prince Edward, who is a trustee of the scheme.

Anthony achieved his bronze award while he was a student at Chiltern Edge School in Sonning Common and completed his silver and gold awards while with the 89th Reading Scouts, who are based in Emmer Green.

To complete his gold award, which takes up to 18 months, he had complete a number of tasks, including volunteering, learning a skill and planning and undertaking an expedition in wild country.

He volunteered with the 89th Reading cubs, learned how to do archery and achieved a distinction in his bassoon grade eight exam. For his expedition he completed a trip through Aberystwyth.

Anthony, who is currently studying for a degree in astrophysics at Queen Mary University in London, said: “Completing my gold award was a challenging but rewarding experience, requiring perseverance and determination.

“Now that it is completed, I can look back on the achievement and value the opportunities and experiences it entailed.

“The difficulties faced and overcome make it even more worthwhile and taught me new skills.

“Teamwork was a crucial element of the expedition, especially when we found ourselves in a dangerous situation. I would thoroughly recommend the scheme to other young people.”

Anthony attended the ceremony with his mother Susan Williams, a school administrator.

He said: “A significant amount of the credit should go to my mum. She made sure I stuck at it.

“It was really good fun to pick up the award. I was part of a group who had all received the gold award through scouting. Dwayne gave a speech and then Prince Edward came in and went round chatting to everyone.”

Meanwhile, four youngsters taking the Duke of Edinburgh’s Award at the Eyot Centre in Henley have achieved gold.

Eleanor Eavery, Ollie Martin-Davies, Cameron Woodgate and Dean Horrell will be invited to be presented with their awards at Buckingham Palace.

Silver awards have been achieved by Isobel Barnett, Mia Muncer and Leah Tilley and bronze awards by Freya Meeks and Amaan Hussain.

Kevin Nutt, who runs the course, said: “Congratulations to all our new award-holders, especially the golds.

“We have a number of former members who have not completed their award.

“Remember you have until your 25th birthday to do this, so if you wish to complete it and need any help please get back in contact with us at the Eyot Centre.”