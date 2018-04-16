Broken fence mended

Author puts positive spin on living with Parkinson’s
Monday, 16 April 2018
FENCING at the adventure playground in Mill Meadows, Henley, has been replaced after being vandalised.
Several wooden panels were knocked out last month. Later this year Henley Town Council, which owns the playground, will replace the remaining fencing that was not damaged. The cost will be covered by insurance.
Councillor Sam Evans said: “The new fencing looks fantastic, absolutely superb.”
16 April 2018
