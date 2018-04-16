Memory cafe launches

A NEW weekly meeting for dementia sufferers and their carers will begin at the Christ Church Centre in Henley on Wednesday, starting at 10.30am. The Memory Café offers a space to socialise and take part in memory games, singing and arts and crafts. Coffee and tea will be served on arrival and a light lunch will be served later. Admission costs £2.50 for the morning or £4.50 to include lunch. Volunteers are being sought to help. run the scheme. If you can help, email managers@christchurchhenley.org.uk