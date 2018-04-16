Bus service may return

A BUS service could be launched to link Peppard with Henley.

The Oxfordshire Comet would run every other week to Waitrose and Tesco in Henley, picking up and dropping off passengers at home.

It would have wheelchair access and be free to bus pass holders.

The bus already serves Bix and Rotherfield Greys and could be extended to Peppard if the parish council agrees to provide a subsidy of £550 per year.

There has been no direct bus link between Peppard and Henley since Oxfordshire County Council cut all its bus company subsidies in 2016 but then introduced the Comet.