Monday, 23 April 2018

DESIGNERS have been asked to come up with ideas for an information board at Mill Meadows in Henley.

The town council has sent out a brief which says the “welcome wall” on Leichlingen Pavilion should explain where facilities are around the beauty spot.

It should also help guide people into the town centre and tell them how long it takes to get there.

A sign has been under discussion by councillors since July 2016 and previous designs have been labelled as unattractive.

