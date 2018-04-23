Kiosk refurb

‘Drivers hurtle past my house over 40mph limit’
A MAN from Wargrave has called for the speed ... [more]
Monday, 23 April 2018
A DISUSED phone box in Rotherfield Greys could be restored.
The parish council has adopted the old BT kiosk near St Nicholas’ Church but it needs to raise £500 to help repair it.
The glass panels need replacing and can be sponsored for either £10 or £15, depending on their size. Donations are being collected at the bar in the Maltsters Arms pub.
23 April 2018
