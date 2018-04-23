Monday, 23 April 2018

Wedding celebration

RESIDENTS of Hambleden will be celebrating the royal wedding next month.

A picnic tea party will be held in the grounds of St Mary the Virgin Church from 2pm to 5pm on May 19 when Prince Harry marries Meghan Markle.

The church bells will ring at 1.45pm to welcome everyone and there will be music, children’s entertainment provided by Bertie Slippers and teas with the proceeds going to the church.

A raffle and bring and buy sale will be raising money for Children with Cancer UK.

All are welcome — bring your own chair and dogs must be kept on leads. If the weather is bad the event will take place in the church.

