Wedding celebration

‘Drivers hurtle past my house over 40mph limit’
A MAN from Wargrave has called for the speed ... [more]
Monday, 23 April 2018
RESIDENTS of Hambleden will be celebrating the royal wedding next month.
A picnic tea party will be held in the grounds of St Mary the Virgin Church from 2pm to 5pm on May 19 when Prince Harry marries Meghan Markle.
The church bells will ring at 1.45pm to welcome everyone and there will be music, children’s entertainment provided by Bertie Slippers and teas with the proceeds going to the church.
A raffle and bring and buy sale will be raising money for Children with Cancer UK.
All are welcome — bring your own chair and dogs must be kept on leads. If the weather is bad the event will take place in the church.
23 April 2018
More News:
‘Drivers hurtle past my house over 40mph limit’
A MAN from Wargrave has called for the speed ... [more]
95 new homes would destroy countryside, inquiry hears
BUILDING 95 homes in Sonning Common would destroy ... [more]
Bonnets and bunny ears at care home celebration
RESIDENTS of a Wargrave care home wore hats ... [more]
Launch of music club for pre-school children
A MUSIC club for small children has been lauched ... [more]
POLL: Have your say