Added value

VISITORS to Goring who use the Going Forward community bus can get a discount at businesses.

A discount card is available from their driver offering 10 per cent off purchases at Inspiration gifts and the Chocolate Café, both at The Arcade in High Street, and 10 per cent off food at the Catherine Wheel pub and Miller of Mansfield restaurant.

This complements the existing discount available for passengers at the Perch and Pike in South Stoke. The company, which is run on a non-profit basis, says it is also negotiating deals.