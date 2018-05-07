Monday, 07 May 2018

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Blue plaque unveiling date

A BLUE Plaque to commemorate meteorologist William Henry Dines will be unveiled in Benson on Saturday, June 9.

It will be installed in Brook Street near where he lived and worked.

There are also plans for an exhibition and interactive display about Dines and his work in the parish hall.

Dines, his wife and his sister Emily are all buried in the graveyard at St Helen’s Church.

More News:

Latest video from

VIDEO: Tributes paid after rugby player's death
 

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33