Blue plaque unveiling date

Appeal court rejects final bid to scupper hydro plant
A FINAL bid to prevent the construction of a ... [more]
Monday, 07 May 2018
A BLUE Plaque to commemorate meteorologist William Henry Dines will be unveiled in Benson on Saturday, June 9.
It will be installed in Brook Street near where he lived and worked.
There are also plans for an exhibition and interactive display about Dines and his work in the parish hall.
Dines, his wife and his sister Emily are all buried in the graveyard at St Helen’s Church.
07 May 2018
More News:
Appeal court rejects final bid to scupper hydro plant
A FINAL bid to prevent the construction of a ... [more]
I help young people to be healthy and employable
PENNY SNOWDEN wants to help young people become ... [more]
Man who lost bowel to illness climbs Mount Snowdon
A MAN who had his bowel surgically removed after ... [more]
POLL: Have your say