Water works

GORING and Streatley Golf Club has installed a new irrigation system.
New underground pipework and sprinklers were installed using a technique called “mole ploughing” which minimises disruption to players.
General manager Martin Hucklesby said: “A golf club’s most vital feature is the irrigation system as grass has a high water content.
“Our investment secures the future of this historic course and will hopefully attract even more golfers.”
