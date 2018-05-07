Monday, 07 May 2018

Course gave me confidence

JACK DARNBOROUGH went on the Active Leaders course while he was a student at Wallingford School.

The 18-year-old from Stoke Row said it helped him realise that
A-levels were not for him.

Instead he is now studying for a BTEC in creative media production and technology.

Jack says: “The course was something that was certainly not in my comfort area at the time.

“I joined only knowing one person but it eventually led to me being able to express myself more among people I am not so familiar with, along with making new friends

“The course helped me learn how to lead a group and understand people’s strengths and weaknesses.

“It benefited me in building my confidence to apply for a job and realising that the time I was spending on my first year of sixth form was not beneficial for me and that I needed to look elsewhere to find what I wanted to do, hence the course I am doing now.”

