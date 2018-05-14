Donation of bladder scanner to hospital

TOWNLANDS Memorial Hospital has a new bladder scanner.

It was donated by the Friends of Townlands Hospital.

Consultant urologist Chris Blick said: “The scanner is a welcome addition that will support the diagnosis and treatment of urological conditions and will make a real difference to the care we provide for our patients at Townlands.

“Having the scanner here is a fantastic step towards our goal of providing ‘one-stop’ diagnostics and treatment of urological conditions.

“We are incredibly grateful to the Friends of Townlands Hospital for their continued support.”

The Friends is a charity established in 1955. Its funds, which come from member donations and legacies, provide extra amenities for patients at Townlands, including specialist equipment to facilitate the expanding consultants' clinics.

The charity has a small volunteer committee of trustees from Henley and the surrounding villages using Townlands services. If you would like to help, it is especially looking for volunteers with financial and secretarial expertise.

The Friends’ annual meeting will be held in the Maurice Tate Room at the hospital on Wednesday, May 16 at 7pm for 7.30pm. All are welcome at the meeting, where light refreshments will be served.

Pictured, left to right, staff nurse Gemma Soley, Judith Nimmo-Smith (chairman), consultant urologist Chris Blick, Dr Noel Snell and Janet Middleton-Stewart (committee member).