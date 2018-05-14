Monday, 14 May 2018

Moving tributes

THE family of George Michael have asked for tributes outside of his home in Goring to be removed.

The pop star, who lived at Mill Cottage, off High Street, died there aged 53 on Christmas Day 2016.

Since then, thousands of Michael’s fans have flocked to the home to leave tributes including flowers, candles and T-shirts.

His family said they were touched by the tributes but added: “We feel we cannot expect our Goring neighbours to continue to accept these as normality.”

