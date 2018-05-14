Bloom volunteers star in TV episode about village
Monday, 14 May 2018
THE Whitchurch Society will host a bluebell walk on Sunday.
It will leave from the Art Gallery at 10.30am and the five-and-a-half mile route will take walkers past Beech Farm and Crays Pond, towards Oakwood Covert, returning through Hill Bottom.
14 May 2018
