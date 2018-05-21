GP retires

Street designer submits plans for ‘safer’ village
Monday, 21 May 2018
A DOCTOR who served Whitchurch for more than 32 years has retired.
Matilda Oppenheimer, a GP at Pangbourne Medical Practice, stepped down at the end of last month.
Dozens of patients attended an “open door” farewell party at the practice next to Whitchurch Bridge, where Dr Oppenheimer was presented with a watercolour painting of the premises.
21 May 2018
