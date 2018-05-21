Monday, 21 May 2018

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

GP retires

A DOCTOR who served Whitchurch for more than 32 years has retired.

Matilda Oppenheimer, a GP at Pangbourne Medical Practice, stepped down at the end of last month.

Dozens of patients attended an “open door” farewell party at the practice next to Whitchurch Bridge, where Dr Oppenheimer was presented with a watercolour painting of the premises.

More News:

Latest video from

VIDEO: Tributes paid after rugby player's death
 

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33