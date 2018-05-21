No royal party

Street designer submits plans for ‘safer’ village
Monday, 21 May 2018
A PARTY to mark the Royal Wedding in Nettlebed has been cancelled due to the lack of interest and ticket sales.
It was due to be held in the school hall with coverage of the wedding starting at 11am as well as a village picnic in the walled garden.
21 May 2018
