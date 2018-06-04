Nomad ride

A BIKE ride in aid of Henley youth and community project Nomad will take place on Saturday, June 23.

The 30km ride will start at the d:two centre in Upper Market Place at 10.30am.

To enter costs £20 (free for under 16s). To register, email Tim Prior at tim@nomadhenley.co.uk

To donate, visit www.total

giving.co.uk/charity/nomad