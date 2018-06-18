Monday, 18 June 2018

Scout awards

FIVE leaders from the 2nd Goring and Streatley British Boy Scouts have been presented with certificates to mark 145 years’ service between them.

They were scoutmaster David Cooksley (55 years’ service), beaver leader Kathleen Cooksley (40 years), wolf cub leader Karen Wake (25 years), assistant scoutmaster and assistant wolf cub master Trevor Ockwell (15 years) and assistant beaver leader Yvette Gordon-Potts (10 years).

They were presented with the awards at the British Boy Scouts and Girl Scouts Association (southern area) St George’s Day parade held in Bournemouth.

