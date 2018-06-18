Monday, 18 June 2018

£10,000 water tank

THE cost of replacing a large water tank at Benson parish hall could be more than £10,000.

Teresa McTeague, who chairs the parish council’s halls committee, said the tank was past its sell-by date and wouldn't last much longer.

The council is to consider a new location for the replacement tank to make it more accessible.

During the work the hall and parish office will be out of use.

