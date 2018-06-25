Welcome gates plan

WHITE gates could be put at some entrances to Peppard.

The parish council is considering buying the gates for the approaches via Gallowstree Road, Stoke Row Road from Stoke Row and near the Bolts Cross junction on the B481.

It may also buy a new noticeboard for installation near the war memorial hall in Gallowstree Road.

The council hopes that half the money could come in the form of grants from Oxfordshire County Council and South Oxfordshire District Council.

It also plans to have trees in Stoke Row Road cut back so it is accessible to double-decker buses again and is going to look at improving the pavements in Stoke Row Road from after the Unicorn pub to Stevens Lane.

Jeni Wood, who chairs the council, said the gates would help slow drivers down by making it clear they were approaching a residential area.

The council is also to buy more stickers that read “30mph — please drive carefully” to put on wheelie bins as its current stock has nearly run out.