Summer playscheme moves to new venue

THE Henley Outdoor Playscheme has a new venue for this year.

It will be held at Badgemore Primary School in Hop Gardens from August 6 to 10 from 8.55am to 12.45pm daily and is open to children aged six to 12. Registration is now open.

The scheme has been running for more than 40 years and used to be held at Trinity Primary School in Vicarage Road but has moved due to cost.

Chairwoman Emma Taylor said: “We had been really happy at Trinity and thought it was a good venue but unfortunately they decided to refresh their hire fees. HOPS is not-for-profit and the price would have made it unviable to run.

“We are really excited to work with Badgemore as it’s a beautiful venue. It’s going to be as great as ever and there will be lots of exciting things on offer.”

Each day’s activities will include sports, arts, crafts, woodworking, sewing, animal encounters, circus skills workshops, festival room, henna tattoos, bouncy castles and fairground rides.

There will also be workshops on circus skills, animal encounters, magic, a foam cannon and dance skills with the Divas and Dudes Dance Academy. There will be a tuck shop every day.

There will be space for up to 250 children each day.

Mrs Taylor, of Western Avenue, Henley, said: “The children are able to come to a safe environment for one day or the entire week and choose what they want to do each day.

She said: “It’s a really fun thing to get involved in and because it has been going for so long there is a good community feeling.We have people who phone up to find out when it will be each year as they want to book their summer holidays around it.”

The scheme costs £20 per day or £85 for the week if booked before July 20. After that the full week cost is £100. To sign up, visit www.hopshenley.co.uk and download the registration form and then follow the booking instructions.

Hops is seeking play helpers for the week. The role will involve setting up and clearing away at the start and end of the week as well as helping the children, assisting with activities and helping the committee with other jobs.

Helpers aged 16 or 17 will receive £150 for the week and those 18 and older £175.