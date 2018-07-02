Clean streets

Villages fear being eaten up by Reading expansion
Monday, 02 July 2018
A DEEP clean of Henley town centre took place this week to ensure it looks its best for the royal regatta.
Staff from South Oxfordshire District Council’s contractor Biffa wept litter from Bell Street and the area around the Regal Picturehouse cinema in Boroma Way as well as pulling up weeds and clearing mud.
They also tidied up in the council’s car park off King’s Road.
