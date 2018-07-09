Developer criticised over yet more change
A NEW bus service for Henley will start on Monday, August 6.
Reading Buses will run services from the town centre, replacing Whites Coaches’ 151 to 154 routes.
The new service run from 7am to 7pm every weekday compared with the current times of 9.30am to 2pm and the exact route and times will be announced shortly.
The route will be served by a modern gas-powered bus instead of an older diesel vehicle.
Members of the town council’s bus working group will work with Reading Buses’s marketing team on how best to promote the service.
