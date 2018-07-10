Tuesday, 10 July 2018

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Bridge planter brightens up town entrance

Bridge planter brightens up town entrance

A NEW planter has been installed on the Berkshire side of Henley Bridge to welcome visitiors to the town.

It was unveiled on the first day of Henley Royal Regatta thanks to Henley in Bloom and sponsporship by communications company the Fidelity Group, which is based in Station Road.

Managing director Alan Shraga said the company was asked by Leander Club’s general manager Paul Budd to support the project.

Mr Shraga said: “We look after Leander’s services and they asked us to support it and we said ‘yes’. Anything that improves the town has got to be a good thing.

“It’s gives us a presence and we’re putting something back into the local community.”

Kellie Hinton, who chairs Henley in Bloom, said: “It gives a boost to the entrance and it’s great to have another local company supporting Henley in Bloom.”

She thanked Alan and Caroline Langler for their contribution.

More News:

Latest video from

VIDEO: Tributes paid after rugby player's death
 

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33