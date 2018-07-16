Tenant trained to become board member

VICTORIA DINGLE, from Henley, has joined the board of Soha Housing.

She was one of a number of tenants who studied for a qualification from the Institute of Leadership and Management between October and May.

Topics included financial management, decision-making and communications. The final award was subject to a presentation to an audience of staff and the board.

Ms Dingle, pictured (left) at the awards ceremony on June 29, says: “The training programme has helped me improve my knowledge of how social housing organisations work, business improvement and a whole range of other transferable skills.

“I will be part of a strong, dynamic board. I want to ensure the focus is still on Soha’s core services and its commitment to the community I live in.”

Soha Housing manages 6,600 social homes, including 1,022 in Henley, and became a mutual organisation with tenants as shareholders in December.

The annual meeting in September will approve the trained tenants joining the board as full members.