Monday, 16 July 2018

Lifts tribute

A PLAQUE in honour of a community stalwart could be installed at the footbridge at Goring station.

The village’s mobility issues group and the Goring Gap News Association have suggested the idea to thank Norman Radley for starting the campaign to incorporate passenger lifts into the structure.

Network Rail needed to remove the old bridge and replace it with a taller one but wasn’t going to include lifts, saying it was too expensive.

Mr Radley, a former parish council chairman who lives in the village, disagreed and the mobility group took up his cause.

The company backed down after pressure from Henley MP John Howell and the lifts opened in 2016.

