Monday, 23 July 2018

Young athletes share £74,000 in grants

A TOTAL of 132 talented young athletes from South Oxfordshire and Vale of White Horse have been awarded grants by charitable social enterprise GLL.

The GLL Sport Foundation, which started 10 years ago, has given out a total of £74,000.

The athletes take part in a wide range of sports and most receive no other sports funding.

Elizabeth Ryan, 10, who competes in modern pentathlon and swims at Henley leisure centre, said: “I look forward to using my funding to buy my first swim wetsuit. It will also help my mum with my travelling costs.”

Supported athletes receive award packages that include financial grants of up to £1,250 and free access to 300 GLL and partner-operated sporting venues as well as access to sports science, medical support and employment opportunities.

