Rise of Olympic champion

ALEX GREGORY grew up in Cheltenham and was sporty from a young age. He started rowing at 17 when a friend took him along to a course at Evesham Rowing Club and was a natural due to his background in swimming.

A few months later he started at Leander Club and was called up to the GB junior team. He took part in the under-23 world championships while studying geography at Reading University. By his third year he was in the senior squad and moved to Henley after he graduated to focus on rowing.

Gregory went on to win gold medals in the four at the London 2012 Olympics with Tom James, Peter Reed and Andrew Triggs Hodge. He repeated the feat four years later in Rio with Mohamed Sbihi, George Nash and Constantine Louloudis.

He is also a former Leander Club captain, a five-time world champion and two-time European champion. In 2013 he was made an MBE in the Queen’s New Years Honours for services to rowing.