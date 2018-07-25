Pub landlady crawls through mud for birthday

AS birthday treats go, crawling through mud isn’t top of everyone’s wishlist.

But the landlady of a Henley pub did that after taking part in the Pretty Muddy challenge for her big day.

Cath Howie, who runs the Row Barge in West Street, was among hundreds to take on the 5km obstacle course in Prospect Park, Reading, on Saturday, July 14.

She even managed to rope in 10 of her friends for the event, as they took to the course as the “Row Barge Birds”. The annual event sees women attempt to complete the course, which is littered with obstacles including slides, nets to crawl under and tunnels to clamber through.

Cath, who has run the Brakspear pub with her partner Jolyon Miller for eight years, said: “Earlier this year, I was scrolling through my emails and noticed one of the fund-raising events for Cancer Research happened to fall on my birthday.

“So, as a change to the normal celebrations and to add to the fund-raising we do here for Sue Ryder and Macmillan, I thought I would round up some of my girlfriends and give it a go! After the initial shock from my friends that I was planning on tackling a 5k run/walk combined with getting wet & muddy...I managed to persuade 10 other ladies to join me.”

The team has raised more than £800 for the charity so far and are still receiving donations.

Cath says that despite the dirt, she is pleased that she took part.

She said: “It was a very humbling experience. Apart from the fact that we were supporting an extremely worthwhile cause which has affected all of us at some point, we had such a great day, full of laughter, mud and a real sense of achievement.

“Seeing all the hundreds of other women running for family members, friends and loved ones was a stark reminder how precious life is and how quickly it can be taken away at any age.”

To donate to the team visit www.fundraise.cancerresearch

uk.org/page/catherines-race-for-life-1136