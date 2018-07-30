New manager

THE day-to-day running of Peppard sports pavilion will be handed over to the village cricket club.

Peppard Parish Council, which owns the building in Stoke Row Road, is set to agree a 25-year lease with Peppard Stoke Row Cricket Club, the main users.

The club will be responsible for maintenance and looking after it. Any major costs would be met by the council, who own it via a charity set up when the area was donated to the village.

The cricket club will be responsible for leasing it out to other users.

The pavilion is set to be renovated over the winter if the council and club can raise £300,000 to pay for the work.