New elderly social club

A NEW social club for the elderly has been launched at Woodcote Community Centre.

The Golden Age Afternoon, a project run by Age UK, will meet at the venue in Reading Road from 2pm until 4pm on the second Tuesday of every month.

Refreshments will be served and there will be a regular programme of activities and speakers. Admission is £2.50 per session. For more information, email katehart@ageuk
oxfordshire.org.uk

