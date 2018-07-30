GORING residents aged over 60 are being encouraged to attend gentle exercise classes.

The Go Active Gold sessions are provided by South Oxfordshire District Council with funding from Sport England.

A strength and balance class designed to reduce the risk of falls takes place at the community centre in Station Road at 11.15am on Wednesdays. There is also a pilates class at the village hall at 4.15pm on Thursdays. Admission is £7 and participants should bring a mat.

To book, call Annalie Thomasson on 07766 991487 or email annalie.thomasson

@southandvale.gov.uk