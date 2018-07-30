Judges praise ‘beautiful’ work by village volunteers
Monday, 30 July 2018
GORING residents aged over 60 are being encouraged to attend gentle exercise classes.
The Go Active Gold sessions are provided by South Oxfordshire District Council with funding from Sport England.
A strength and balance class designed to reduce the risk of falls takes place at the community centre in Station Road at 11.15am on Wednesdays. There is also a pilates class at the village hall at 4.15pm on Thursdays. Admission is £7 and participants should bring a mat.
To book, call Annalie Thomasson on 07766 991487 or email annalie.thomasson
@southandvale.gov.uk
