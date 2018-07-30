Underground valve is to blame for village losing running water

RESIDENTS of a village which was left with little or no running water for more than three weeks have had their supply restored.

Northend ran dry on Monday, June 25, when nothing came out of the taps for most of the day, and the village was hit with low pressure and intermittent outages in the following days.

Households were forced to stock up on bottled water and some residents say they had to avoid using their showers and toilets at certain times of the day.

Thames Water provided daily tankers of water to top up the mains in the village but residents say these did not always turn up on time.

One tanker, which came from Macclesfield, arrived empty, forcing the driver to wait until 4am for instructions from Thames Water on where to fill up.

Complaints have also been made about a lack of information from the company as well as not being provided with bottled water. Thames Water had been working on the nearby Wormsley Estate to identify the problem, which was finally resolved on Wednesday last week.

Residents say they were told the issue was down to a valve installed several months ago which was not fully opened, meaning it could only cope with a low demand for water and not when the demand increased.

The company has now offered to meet with residents in Northend to explain the outages and answer any questions.

Dan Wels, who runs a management consultancy business from his home in the village and is also a Turville and Northend parish councillor, said: “It would all appear to be back to normal. Thames Water said they identified the issue on Wednesday and let the articulated truck go on Thursday. No problems have been reported since.

“It somewhat beggars belief that somebody didn’t think to look at the job sheets of local work when investigating. Goodness knows how much this would have cost Thames Water for, essentially, a tap that wasn’t properly opened.”

Mr Wels added that a meeting was due to take place with Thames Water liaison officer Cyril Mitkov next week.

A spokeswoman for Thames Water said: “Following an investigation we’ve reconfigured the way water flows around the pipe network serving the village and to help improve water pressure for the wider area.

“We’re sorry for the intermittent problems residents have experienced. We’re planning to hold a meeting in the village soon to explain our findings to them and get their feedback.”