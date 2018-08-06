Holiday reads

A SUMMER reading challenge for children has been launched by Goring library.

It is urging four- to 11-year-olds to read six books over the holidays in order to complete a map with a theme of “mischief makers” to mark the 80th anniversary of the Beano comic.

There is also a mini-challenge for children aged three and under. Toddlers can pick up a card and win a sticker every time they visit the library to pick up a book.