Holiday reads

Residents want more new homes for first-time buyers
THE revision of Sonning Common neighbourhood plan ... [more]
Monday, 06 August 2018
A SUMMER reading challenge for children has been launched by Goring library.
It is urging four- to 11-year-olds to read six books over the holidays in order to complete a map with a theme of “mischief makers” to mark the 80th anniversary of the Beano comic.
There is also a mini-challenge for children aged three and under. Toddlers can pick up a card and win a sticker every time they visit the library to pick up a book.
06 August 2018
