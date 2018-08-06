Three bid to be best in business

TWO businesses and a charity in the Henley area have been named as regional finalists in the Rural Business Awards.

Home Move Consultants, of Henley, is vying for the title of best rural start-up in the South-East.

The firm, which was launched last year by Debbie Robinson and Charlotte Hepworth, manages every aspect of moving house, including decluttering, storage, removals and packing and unpacking.

House of Grayling, of Chapel Lane, Nettlebed, has been shortlisted as best rural creative or media business.

It sells furniture and accessories that have been “upcycled” from second-hand goods and also offers interior design and furnishings for homes and offices.

The St Giles Trust has made the charity and social enterprise category final for its work at Huntercombe Prison in Nuffield, where it offers an advice service for the prisoners, who are all foreign nationals.

Sally Powell, who works for the project, has been shortlisted for rural employee of the year.

The winners of the South-East awards will be announced at a ceremony on October 23 and will go on to the national final next year.