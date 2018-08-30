Fitness-loving couple to launch gym at rugby club

A COUPLE who are opening a gym in Henley next month say they want to make it a health and fitness hub for the town.

Massimo and Jo Antinoro will launch Love Fitness at Henley Rugby Club in Marlow Road on September 29.

The couple, from Naphill, near High Wycombe, have taken over 2,500 sq ft of space in three rooms, having worked on the project with club chairman Chris Nixon since January. The gym, which will be open seven days a week, will have cardio equipment, pin and free weights, a functional rig, an indoor cycling studio, more than 100 classes a month, changing and shower rooms, workout plans from personal trainers and free parking.

Mr Antinoro, 37, said: “It has been a dream of ours to open our own club.

“We want to bring a gym to people which will offer the best customer service, customer experience and personal training. It does not matter if you are someone who has never been to a gym, or someone who has some experience or a professional athlete, it can be used by anyone.”

Mr Antinoro’s family used to run Francesco’s restaurant in Bell Street, which closed about 12 years ago. The family still runs branches in Marlow and Maidenhead.

His wife, 39, is a spin instructor and gymnastics coach who has worked in the fitness industry for 12 years. She said: “This something we have wanted to do for a long time. We have a passion for the industry and helping people to achieve their goals.”

The couple plan to work with the rugby club and the Physiolistic clinic and the Menza café and bar, which are also based at Dry Leas.

Mr Antinoro said: “There is a real opportunity to create a fitness hub here. Henley is a busy town and I think it needs a facility like this which offers something for everyone.”