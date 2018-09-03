Celebrating one family

THE stories of former residents of Greys Court are to be brought to life.

The National Trust estate is holding an exhibition called Once Upon A Time, which illustrates the childhood of Lady Brunner, who bought the property in 1937 and died there in 2003, aged 98.

Lady Brunner was chairman of the National Federation of Women's Institutes and founded Keep Britain Tidy.

The exhibition, which opens tomorrow (Saturday) and runs until October 28, will also feature displays based on popular children's stories.

An exhibition called Women of Greys Court, which will look at four other previous residents, will run from September 10 to November 30.

There will be a harvest celebration throughout October with apple tasting, apple bobbing and other activities.

From November 3 to 20 there will be an exhibition called Sir Felix and the Great War, which will look at the conflict through the eyes of Lady Brunner’s husband and family.