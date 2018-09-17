Monday, 17 September 2018

New bench

A MEMORIAL bench at Peppard sports ground had to be replaced after it was flattened by a car for a second time.

Two members of Peppard Stoke Row Cricket Club, which plays at the ground off Stoke Row Road, paid for the replacement and attached reflectors to it.

The original bench, which was installed in June last year in memory of former club stalwarts Roy Hayden Snr, from Henley, and Alan Evans, from Sonning Common, was also replaced last summer after being struck by a car.

