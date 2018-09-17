Award youngsters complete expeditions

THE Duke of Edinburgh’s Award scheme at the Eyot Centre in Henley has had a busy summer.

Ten youngsters taking their bronze award completed a two-day walkng expedition in the local area with a overnight camp.

Another 29 completed their silver award expeditions by paddling 60km down the River Thames from Lechlade in Gloucestershire to Radley in three days. They had to be self-sufficient.

Another 27 youngsters completed their gold award expeditions, 21 on assessment and six on training.

They paddled 125km on the River Severn, starting at Llandrinio, south of Welshpool, and finishing at Stourport-on-Severn.

They were out for four days with three nights camping and were also self-sufficient. Kevin Nutt, who ran the scheme, said: “We are extremely proud of them all as there are not many people who go out for more than a day’s camping — and they had to take all their supplies with them.

“We are just starting our next training sessions for all three levels, so if anyone is interested in starting then please visit https://eyotdofe.com.”

You need to be in year 9 to start the bronze award and in year 10 for the silver and you must be 16 years old to go for gold.